BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The European Union is not engaged in a dialogue with Moscow regarding the purchase of Russia's newly-registered COVID-19 vaccine, Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was developed jointly by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute and the Defense Ministry. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters had received the inoculation.

"No, there are no talks about it," Chizhov said, when asked if the EU is negotiating the purchase of the vaccine with the Russian government or companies.

The diplomat added that the EU had limited financial capabilities for the procurement of vaccines.

"The EU itself does not interfere in scientific research in this area, Brussels is only negotiating the possibility of purchasing a vaccine in the future with a number of well-known companies, both European and from third countries," Chizhov said.

Clinical trials of the Gamaleya vaccine began on June 18 at two institutions � the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University �� and included two groups of 38 volunteers at each facility.

Trial participants at the military hospital received a liquid form of the vaccine via intramuscular injection, while volunteers at the Sechenov University received a lyophilized, or freeze-dried, form of the vaccine also via intramuscular injection. All of the participants developed an immunity.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines require three phases of clinical trials for a vaccine to be ready for mass distribution. The third phase usually includes up to 10,000 participants with the maximum representation of target population categories. On the WHO website, the Gamaleya vaccine is said to have completed phase one out of three.

In late July, the EU signed a deal with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and reserved 300 million doses of a potential vaccine. The bloc is also in talks with other companies.