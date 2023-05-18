UrduPoint.com

EU Not Discussing Sanctions Against Russia's Nuclear Sector Within New Package - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

EU Not Discussing Sanctions Against Russia's Nuclear Sector Within New Package - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Restrictions against Russia's nuclear sector are not discussed as part of a new 11th package of EU sanctions against Moscow, a high-ranking European source told reporters in Brussels on Thursday.

The bloc is reducing its dependence on Russian energy, including nuclear power, but this issue is not present in the 11th package of sanctions, as there are other opportunities to achieve the goals, in addition to sanctions, the source said.

EU states are making efforts to achieve greater independence, which the sanctions regime will not give, the source added.

In particular, Bulgaria and France take measures to distance themselves from Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom.

Though the 11th package of sanctions will not target Russia's nuclear sector, the G7's statement will mention the desire of seeking independence in the field.

Additionally, the EU deems important to ensure traceability of Russian diamonds on world markets before imposing restrictions on trading them, the source said, adding that the matter will also be touched upon in the G7 statement.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Nuclear France Brussels Independence Bulgaria Market From

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

55 minutes ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.