BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Restrictions against Russia's nuclear sector are not discussed as part of a new 11th package of EU sanctions against Moscow, a high-ranking European source told reporters in Brussels on Thursday.

The bloc is reducing its dependence on Russian energy, including nuclear power, but this issue is not present in the 11th package of sanctions, as there are other opportunities to achieve the goals, in addition to sanctions, the source said.

EU states are making efforts to achieve greater independence, which the sanctions regime will not give, the source added.

In particular, Bulgaria and France take measures to distance themselves from Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom.

Though the 11th package of sanctions will not target Russia's nuclear sector, the G7's statement will mention the desire of seeking independence in the field.

Additionally, the EU deems important to ensure traceability of Russian diamonds on world markets before imposing restrictions on trading them, the source said, adding that the matter will also be touched upon in the G7 statement.