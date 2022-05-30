EU Not Discussing Softening of Sanctions Against Russia - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The European Union is not discussing a softening of sanctions against Russia in exchange on Moscow's help in overcoming a food crisis, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Sunday.

According to the source, the issue of canceling sanctions in return for relaxation of the situation in the Black Sea has not been raised at the level of the 27 member states.