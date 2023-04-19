UrduPoint.com

EU Not Evacuating Diplomats From Sudan Despite Tense Security Situation - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The European Union is currently not evacuating its diplomatic mission from Sudan despite clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but continues to carefully assess the security situation in the country, EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Wednesday.

On Monday, EU Ambassador to Sudan Aidan O'Hara was assaulted in his residence during the outbreak of violence in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"The security of the staff, as you know, is our priority ... The EU delegation so far is not evacuated. The security measures are being assessed as we speak," Massrali told a press briefing.

The spokeswoman added that O'Hara was "not seriously hurt" and continued to perform his duties in full.

The violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

The Sudanese Health Ministry estimated that around 270 people had been killed and 2,600 others had been injured in the four days of clashes.

