EU Not Excluding That List of Russian Banks Disconnected From SWIFT May Be Extended

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The European Union does not rule out that more Russian banks can be added to the list of entities disconnected from the international SWIFT payment system, European Commission spokesman Daniel Sheridan Ferrie said on Friday.

"Of course, depending on the developments (in Ukraine), we stand ready to add additional banks to this list," the official told a briefing.

"At the moment this list concern these particular Russian banks, this does not apply to Belarus. But as we have said a couple of times already, nothing can be ruled out," he added.