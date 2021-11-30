UrduPoint.com

EU Not Funding Any Militias In Libya - Commission Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:58 PM

EU Not Funding Any Militias in Libya - Commission Spokesman

The European Union is not funding any militias in Libya, the European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The European Union is not funding any militias in Libya, the European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Tuesday.

"We are not channeling funds to any of the organizations in Libya to any of the militias.

the nature of our cooperation with the Libyan coastguard is to save lives to provide equipment and training in order to be able to save people in their territorial borders," Stano said when asked about reports claiming otherwise.

Related Topics

European Union Libya

Recent Stories

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

8 minutes ago
 Revenue staff must ensure ease of processing: AAC

Revenue staff must ensure ease of processing: AAC

7 minutes ago
 80 new corona cases reported in Punjab

80 new corona cases reported in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 37,957 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

37,957 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago
 EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavr ..

EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavrov Meeting - Commission

12 minutes ago
 Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His ..

Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His Country Next Year

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.