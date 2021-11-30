EU Not Funding Any Militias in Libya - Commission Spokesman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The European Union is not funding any militias in Libya, the European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Tuesday.

"We are not channeling funds to any of the organizations in Libya to any of the militias.

the nature of our cooperation with the Libyan coastguard is to save lives to provide equipment and training in order to be able to save people in their territorial borders," Stano said when asked about reports claiming otherwise.