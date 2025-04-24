EU 'not Giving Up' On US But Wants More Trade Clarity: Economy Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 02:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The EU will not abandon its important trade ties with the United States but wants more clarity on its negotiating position amid tensions over Donald Trump's tariffs, the bloc's economy chief said Wednesday.
EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis's remarks during a trip to Washington come as Trump's sweeping new tariffs on friend and foe this year cast a pall on global growth and strain trade ties.
Since returning to the presidency, Trump has imposed additional tariffs of 10 percent on most US trading partners -- including the European Union -- which he also threatened with sharper action if the bloc retaliated.
Trump has targeted specific sectors with tariffs too, rolling out 25 percent duties on steel and aluminum, alongside auto imports.
Despite the new duties, Dombrovskis stressed Wednesday that "the European Union is not giving up on our closest, deepest and most important partnership with the United States."
Washington and Brussels will likely need each other more in an "increasingly conflictual and competitive world," he asserted at an event hosted by the Institute of International Finance.
Nonetheless, while the EU seeks to deepen existing partnerships, "we will also seal new partnerships across the world to diversify and strengthen our economic security at home," Dombrovskis said.
Brussels hopes Trump can lift the steel, aluminum and auto tariffs after an agreement.
But the EU's latest fines on Apple and Meta totalling some 700 million Euros (roughly $795 million) for breaking digital competition rules risk the wrath of Trump once more.
On security and defense, Dombrovskis said Wednesday that Trump was "right in saying that Europe needs to take more responsibility for its security."
The bloc, he said, "must carry its fair share of the burden alongside its NATO allies, and the United States in particular."
At a separate event held later on Wednesday, Dombrovskis added that the ongoing engagement with the United States "requires clarity from both sides."
"Currently, indeed, one would wish for more clarity on expectations from (the) US side," he added.
Recent Stories
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025
Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker
More Stories From World
-
EU 'not giving up' on US but wants more trade clarity: economy chief6 minutes ago
-
Boeing says China not accepting planes over US tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands bid farewell to Pope Francis as he lies in state16 minutes ago
-
IAEA chief voices interest in UN secretary-general post26 minutes ago
-
Swiatek glad for high expectations ahead of Madrid title defence36 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results46 minutes ago
-
Prosecutors at Harvey Weinstein rape retrial say he made women 'small'46 minutes ago
-
I.Coast opposition calls marches against leader's eviction from electoral race56 minutes ago
-
Rohit, Boult star as Mumbai surge into IPL top four1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago