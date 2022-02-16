EU Not Going to Send Monitoring Mission to Referendum on Constitution in Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The European Union is not going to send an official mission to observe the referendum on amendments to the Belarusian constitution scheduled for February 27, Peter Stano, the spokesman for the external affairs of the European Union, told Sputnik.

Last week, Igor Sergeenko, the head of the Belarusian presidential administration, said that observers from the EU could arrive in Belarus during the constitutional referendum. Observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization are invited to monitor the event.

"We note that the Belarus authorities have not invited the OSCE/ODIHR to deploy an observation mission to Belarus. The EU has for its part no plans to send any official EU election observation mission to Belarus," Stano said.

The spokesman noted that any EU citizens may come to Belarus to observe this referendum, but they "will do so in their personal capacity."

"We will be monitoring the developments in Belarus in the run up and on the day of the referendum and react accordingly," he added.