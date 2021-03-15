UrduPoint.com
EU Not In Talks On Purchase Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccines For Whole Bloc - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:51 PM

EU Not in Talks on Purchase of Russian COVID-19 Vaccines for Whole Bloc - Spokesman

There are currently no negotiations between the European Commission and producers of Russian COVID-19 vaccines on their purchase for the whole European Union, commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) There are currently no negotiations between the European Commission and producers of Russian COVID-19 vaccines on their purchase for the whole European Union, commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Monday.

The spokesman specified that the EU member states and the commission can decide "at any time" to expand the vaccine portfolio.

"For the time being, however, as I also said last week, no talks are ongoing between an EU team or a negotiation team and the Russian vaccine producer," de Keersmaecker said during a briefing.

More Stories From World

