EU Not Looking For 'Plan B' In East Mediterranean Amid Turkey-Greece Tensions - Spokesman

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:56 PM

EU Not Looking for 'Plan B' in East Mediterranean Amid Turkey-Greece Tensions - Spokesman

The European Union is not looking to invoke a 'Plan B' in the eastern Mediterranean Sea amid escalating tensions between Turkey and Greece over the former's plans to conduct hydrocarbon drilling in the region, the European Commission's foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The European Union is not looking to invoke a 'Plan B' in the eastern Mediterranean Sea amid escalating tensions between Turkey and Greece over the former's plans to conduct hydrocarbon drilling in the region, the European Commission's foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Wednesday.

"The long-standing policy in external affairs has always been that we should follow the Plan A, and the Plan B is actually to avoid the situation when the Plan B is needed, so we are focused on doing whatever we can, we are focusing all our energy and attention in order to achieve a solution, which is to prevent the situation in the eastern Mediterranean from escalating even more to something that basically no-one wants to see," Stano remarked at a press briefing.

Tensions between Ankara and Athens have flared over the summer as Turkish vessels conduct seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean. On Monday, the Turkish authorities extended a Navtex advisory for surveys in the disputed region until September 12.

Greece considers the region under Turkish investigation to be part of its exclusive economic zone and has placed its armed forces on high alert.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, said on Tuesday that Ankara was ready to begin dialogue with Athens to find a solution to the dispute over territorial rights in the region.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the bloc's relations with Turkey, and the possibility of levying sanctions due to the recent tensions, at a summit later in the month.

