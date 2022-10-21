EU not looking for 'systematic confrontation' with China

EU leaders said Friday they would stand up for their principles and independence in relations with China, but warned against being drawn into confrontation and a breakdown in ties

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :EU leaders said Friday they would stand up for their principles and independence in relations with China, but warned against being drawn into confrontation and a breakdown in ties.

"This discussion showed a very clear will to avoid being naive, but neither did we want to embark into a logic of systematic confrontation," summit host and EU Council president Charles Michel said.

During their Brussels summit, the 27-nation bloc held three hours of strategic talks on its approach to China.

"We will always be firm in standing up to defend our principles, democracy, fundamental freedoms," Michel said.

"We believe that we must be committed to bringing more reciprocity and rebalancing in particular in the economic relations between China and the EU."Michel said that the EU remained open to cooperation with China on major international issues such as climate change and health.