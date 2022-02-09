UrduPoint.com

EU Not Planning To Disclose Information On Security Response To Russia - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 08:01 PM

The European Union is not planning to disclose information on its response to Russia on security guarantees until it is sent, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano told Sputnik

Late last month, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov sent NATO foreign ministers messages, asking them how the alliance understands the principle of the indivisibility of security. Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that the EU will send to Russia a joint security reply on Wednesday. According to Bloomberg, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell has signed the joint letter which was written in coordination with NATO.

"We will respond appropriately at the appropriate time in accordance with current practice. That is, first we will answer to the letter, and then we will publicly discuss the details," Stano said.

>