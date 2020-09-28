EU Not Prepared to Call End to Negotiations With UK - Commission Vice-President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The European Union is not prepared to call an end to the ongoing negotiations with the United Kingdom to thrash out the nature of their bilateral relationship in the post-Brexit era, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said at a press conference on Monday.

"It would never be the EU which would call the end of the negotiations on the future partnership between the EU and the UK," Sefcovic said following a meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee earlier in the day.

According to the European Commission official, the EU is committed to reaching a wide-ranging free trade agreement with the UK. However, Sefcovic said that he was unsure that officials in London had the same desire.

"You know that we have a very ambitious agenda.

We want to have an agreement which is far-reaching, which is an agreement of zero tariffs and zero quotas, but of course, we expect the same constructive attitude would be demonstrated by our UK partners," the European Commission vice-president said.

The ninth round of talks between negotiators from London and Brussels will begin this week, and Sefcovic said that the EU will use all the time available before the end of the Brexit transition period, which concludes at the end of the year, to try and reach the necessary agreements.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, triggering an 11-month transition period to give officials in Brussels and London the time to conclude a large number of agreements, the most pressing of which is a free trade deal.