EU Not Ready to Discuss Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates With Russia - Chizhov

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Brussels is not yet ready for a dialogue with Moscow on the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In principle, it would be logical that the COVID passports were united. Or, which is simpler, mutually recognizable. So far, they are not talking about this. They have not yet decided among themselves," Chizhov said.