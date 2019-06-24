EU Not Ready to Follow Partnership Agreement in Relations With Russia - Deputy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The European Union is not ready to build relations with Russia that would be based on the fundamental principles of the bilateral Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia and the European Union signed the PCA back in June 1994. The document, which provides a framework for political, economic and cultural cooperation between Moscow and the bloc, came into force in 1997.

"However, looking back, we can assume that the dynamics of stronger economic, humanitarian and political ties between Russia and the European Union, which we saw for many years after signing the agreement, could have become irreversible if the principles we agreed on were implemented ... It has turned out that the European Union is not ready to build relations with Russia that would adequately take into account these fundamental principles," Grushko said.

According to the diplomat, the European Union built a barrier with Russia by attempting to present Ukraine with "an artificial choice" between Russia and the bloc and thus provoking the Ukrainian crisis in 2014.

"The consequences [of the crisis] in the form of illegitimate unilateral sanctions, as well as EU decisions to freeze a number of priority areas of cooperation, have caused significant damage to the Russian-EU relations.

Obviously, this situation is anomalous and, in our opinion, contrary to the strategic interests of EU people," he stressed.

Grushko added that Russia did not set any preconditions for resuming dialogue with the European Union.

"I believe that this issue should be addressed to the European Union. We do not set any preconditions for lifting artificial trade and economic restrictions and resuming full-fledged dialogue in all spheres," Grushko noted.

The relations between Russia and the European Union worsened significantly in 2014 over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea. The peninsula is still viewed by the European Union as illegal. Russia, however, stresses that the vote in Crimea, which ultimately led to its reunification with Russia, was made according to the standards of the international law.

As a result, the bloc started unveiling batches of sanctions against Russia, targeting its economy and finance sector. In its turn, Russia unleashed countermeasures against the bloc.

Five years later, despite the calls from both sides to abandon the measures, the sanctions remain. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, economic sanctions led to Russia losing about $50 billion, while the European Union lost $240 billion, and the United States - $17 billion since 2014.