EU Not Recognizing Results of Local Elections in Crimea, Sevastopol - EEAS Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The European Union does not recognize the results of the latest local elections in Crimea and Sevastopol, European Union External Action (EEAS) spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, a number of Russian regions, including Crimea and Sevastopol, elected their governors and lawmakers.

"The European Union has not recognised the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and therefore does not recognise the holding of elections in the Crimean peninsula. Anybody elected in Russia-organised voting in the Crimean peninsula claiming to "represent" Crimea and Sevastopol will not be recognised by the EU as representatives of those territories, which are part of Ukraine," the statement read.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian authorities insist that the territory was illegally seized by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly said that the peninsula is historically Russian and after its residents expressed their will to reunite with Russia in a legitimate procedure, the issue is "closed."