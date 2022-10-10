EU Not Ruling Out Further Expansion Of Russia Sanctions, But 'Nothing To Announce' Yet
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 03:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The EU may further expand sanctions against Russia, but there is nothing to announce on the matter yet, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.
"Adoption of restrictive measures, adoption of further sanctions is also one strength, which we are also working (on), at this stage, there is no announcement to be done," Stano told reporters.