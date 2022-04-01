UrduPoint.com

EU Not Ruling Out Use Of Property Of Sanctioned Individuals For Ukraine's Restoration

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 07:44 PM

EU Not Ruling Out Use of Property of Sanctioned Individuals for Ukraine's Restoration

The European Union is not ruling out the use of property of individuals sanctions by the EU to pay compensation to Ukrainians, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The European Union is not ruling out the use of property of individuals sanctions by the EU to pay compensation to Ukrainians, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on Friday.

"We are talking about the creation of a fund to support Ukraine, so that the confiscated and seized property could be used to compensate the victims or to restore Ukraine," Reynders told France's LN24 broadcaster.

Confiscation of property is possible only as a result of a judicial procedure, the commissioner added.

"It is necessary to find out whether, after the seizure of property, it is possible to proceed to the confiscation procedure. This requires a judicial procedure," Reynders said.

Related Topics

Ukraine France European Union

Recent Stories

PML-N and PTI wins one seat each of Tehsil mayor i ..

PML-N and PTI wins one seat each of Tehsil mayor in distt Mansehra

51 seconds ago
 Egypt permits e-Visa for tourists from over 180 co ..

Egypt permits e-Visa for tourists from over 180 countries

53 seconds ago
 Gold prices up by Rs100 to Rs131,450 01 Apr 2022 ..

Gold prices up by Rs100 to Rs131,450 01 Apr 2022

55 seconds ago
 Trade Between Russia, India in National Currencies ..

Trade Between Russia, India in National Currencies to Intensify - Lavrov

57 seconds ago
 HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

2 hours ago
 Arrangements finalized for by-elections on NA-33

Arrangements finalized for by-elections on NA-33

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.