BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The European Union is not ruling out the use of property of individuals sanctions by the EU to pay compensation to Ukrainians, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on Friday.

"We are talking about the creation of a fund to support Ukraine, so that the confiscated and seized property could be used to compensate the victims or to restore Ukraine," Reynders told France's LN24 broadcaster.

Confiscation of property is possible only as a result of a judicial procedure, the commissioner added.

"It is necessary to find out whether, after the seizure of property, it is possible to proceed to the confiscation procedure. This requires a judicial procedure," Reynders said.