EU Not Surprised Turkey Will No Longer Restrict Refugee Flow - Top Luxembourg Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Turkey's statement that it will no longer restrict the flow of refugees from Syria's Idlib province is not surprising to the European Union given the hardships in the region, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said Friday in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkey's statement that it will no longer restrict the flow of refugees from Syria's Idlib province is not surprising to the European Union given the hardships in the region, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said Friday in Moscow.

Asselborn replied in the negative when answering a question about whether the EU is surprised at such a decision, but added that he did not have definitive confirmation of that reality according to his information.

Asselborn was speaking at a news conference following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv in Moscow.

More Stories From World

