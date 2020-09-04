EU Not to Put Personal Sanctions on Lukashenko As Germany, France, Italy Object - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The European Union will not impose personal sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko due to the objections by Germany, France and Italy, German Die Welt outlet reported Friday.

Germany and France reportedly argued that communication channels with Lukashenko should be kept open.

The EU will publish the list of sanctioned people within the next two weeks, the outlet reported, citing unnamed EU diplomats.