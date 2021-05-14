EU Not Yet Commenting on Possible Meeting of MidEast Quartet

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The European Union is not yet commenting on the possible meeting between special representatives of the middle East Quartet of international mediators ” Russia, the United States, the EU and UN ” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement, European Commission Spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Friday.

"If the Quartet convenes today and decides to share any information publically, it will be shared with you. At this stage there is nothing I could say about it," Stano said.

The commission's spokesman added that there are many "there are many diplomatic activities ongoing at various levels within the international community with the main" goal to stop the current escalation.