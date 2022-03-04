EU Not Yet Considering Imposing Energy-Related Sanctions on Russia - EU Commissioner

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The European Union is not yet contemplating imposing energy-related sanctions against Russia amid the ongoing operation in Ukraine, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

"I believe the sanctions we have adopted are very effective... Surely, we are prepared to consider other measures, but at the moment we are not thinking about energy-related measures," Gentiloni told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Last Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

In response, the United States, the United Kingdom, members of the European Union and several other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Some of them closed their airspace to all Russian flights, sanctioned a number of Russian banks and officials.

A ban on energy imports from Russia is being mulled in the United States. Earlier in the day, US Senators Joe Manchin proposed a bill that would prohibit the import of Russian crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union Address on Wednesday, pledged to enable exports of energy from US reserves with the EU working on to curb energy dependence on Russia, in particular by building LNG terminals and negotiating with alternative suppliers, including Norway.