UrduPoint.com

EU Not Yet Considering Imposing Energy-Related Sanctions On Russia - EU Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

EU Not Yet Considering Imposing Energy-Related Sanctions on Russia - EU Commissioner

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The European Union is not yet contemplating imposing energy-related sanctions against Russia amid the ongoing operation in Ukraine, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

"I believe the sanctions we have adopted are very effective... Surely, we are prepared to consider other measures, but at the moment we are not thinking about energy-related measures," Gentiloni told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Last Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

In response, the United States, the United Kingdom, members of the European Union and several other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Some of them closed their airspace to all Russian flights, sanctioned a number of Russian banks and officials.

A ban on energy imports from Russia is being mulled in the United States. Earlier in the day, US Senators Joe Manchin proposed a bill that would prohibit the import of Russian crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union Address on Wednesday, pledged to enable exports of energy from US reserves with the EU working on to curb energy dependence on Russia, in particular by building LNG terminals and negotiating with alternative suppliers, including Norway.

Related Topics

Exports Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Norway European Union Oil Luhansk Donetsk United Kingdom United States Gas All From

Recent Stories

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

1 hour ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

1 hour ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

2 hours ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

2 hours ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>