EU Not Yet Made Decision on Russia Sanctions But Situation 'Can Change' - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The European Union has not decided anything on anti-Russia sanctions but the situation "can change," Peter Stano, a spokesman for the European Commission, said on Thursday.

"Let me recall what he [EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell] said on Monday.

He said that so far, no decision has been taken, but the situation can change. Again, even if the EU decides to proceed with sanctions, you know that we discuss the details publicly, but the bottom line is, whether the HR/VP submits proposals or not, it's in the end up to the member states to agree on them," Stano said during a briefing.