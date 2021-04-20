EU Not Yet Showing Willingness to Impose Sectoral Anti-Russia Sanctions - Kuleba

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The European Union is not yet showing enough willingness to impose sectoral sanctions on Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, commenting on a recent videoconference of EU foreign ministers.

"I have not felt enough coordinated appetite for sectoral sanctions.

Maybe, the reason is that I spoke through video. [Perhaps] if I was in the room, if it was an in-person meeting, I would feel the possible appetite better. But I wanted them to understand, and I reflected in my address that personal sanctions [on Russia] achieve their goals but do not help discourage Russia from further aggressive actions," Kuleba said at a briefing.