EU Notes Draft Constitution of Belarus, But Still Seeks Fair Election - Representative

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The European Union took into account the draft amendments to the constitution of Belarus, published on Monday, but Brussels' priority remains national dialogue and fair presidential election in this country, a representative of the European Commission told Sputnik.

"We have noted the publication of draft amendments to the constitution. For the EU the priority remains the end to repression, release of all political prisoners, a genuine and inclusive national dialogue leading to new, free and fair presidential election under ODIHR (the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) observation," the representative said.

According to the representative, these principles had been announced in October 2020 following the results of the EU summit.

The constitutional referendum in Belarus is expected to take place in the second half of February. The draft amendments prepared by a specially created commission and working group were published on Monday.

The amendments suggest that a person cannot be elected president more than for two five-year terms, with this measure taking effect only once a newly elected president assumes office. Moreover, according to the draft, a president can introduce the state of emergency in the country in the event of a coup, a massive unrest and attempts to violently change the constitutional order threatening the existence of the state and endangering Belarusian nationals.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated sharply after President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for the sixth consecutive term in August 2020. Unauthorized mass opposition protests erupted in the country. The riots were suppressed by law enforcement officers.

In early December, the EU announced the fifth package of sanctions against Minsk since the presidential election in the country. The total number of persons involved in the sanctions increased to 183 individuals and 26 organizations. The sanctions include a ban on entry to the EU for a number of Belarusian citizens, as well as freezing the accounts of these citizens and some organizations. In addition, European individuals and companies are prohibited from transferring funds to those on this list.

Belarus, in response to Western sanctions, announced its plans to impose from January 1 a food embargo on some goods from the EU, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and some other countries for six months.