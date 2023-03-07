EU Now to Focus on Compliance With Russia Sanctions Already in Force- Acting Russian Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The EU that has adopted 10 packages of sanctions against Russia over the past year will now focus on the compliance with these measures, Acting Russian Permanent Representative to the bloc Kirill Logvinov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"For more than a year, Brussels has been churning out endless sanctions ... For the EU, sanctions have become an end in themselves, a way to trust in their own anti-Russian forces. It is obvious that now the sanctions rage is also refocusing on monitoring compliance with previously adopted restrictions and combating their circumvention," Logvinov said.