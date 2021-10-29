UrduPoint.com

EU Observers Not To Interfere With Voting In Venezuela Elections - Mission Chief

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:30 AM

EU Observers Not to Interfere With Voting in Venezuela Elections - Mission Chief

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) A delegation of observers from the European Union will not interfere with the voting in the local elections in Venezuela, scheduled for late November, mission chief Isabel Santos said.

Upon arrival to Caracas, Santos told reporters that observers do not interfere in the voting process, as their mission is to observe, register and present their report.

She noted that the interim report on the elections will be presented on November 23.

In the November 21 elections in Venezuela, a total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties will take part, including the right-wing opposition, which controlled the country's parliament in 2016-2021, but refused to take part in the next parliamentary elections. At least 10 observers from the European Union are already working in the country, and their number will reach 100 before election day.

Related Topics

Election Parliament European Union Santos Caracas Venezuela November From Opposition

Recent Stories

FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, yo ..

FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, youth empowerment experience at ..

1 hour ago
 World Council of Muslim Communities, International ..

World Council of Muslim Communities, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahea ..

Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahead of Abu Dhabi clash

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration ..

Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration of the Women’s Pavilion

2 hours ago
 GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.