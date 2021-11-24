UrduPoint.com

EU Observers Positively Assess Venezuelan Elections But Note Several Violations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

EU Observers Positively Assess Venezuelan Elections But Note Several Violations

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The EU observer mission considers the conditions during the latest Venezuelan elections to be the best in the country in the past 20 years, though there have been several violations identified, Isabel Santos, the chief observer, said on Tuesday.

"The regional and municipal elections in Venezuela have been the first and very important attempt to return most of the opposition parties to the electoral race in Venezuela. They have proceeded in better conditions compared to previous periods. After being overhauled in May 2021, the National Electoral Council CNE has proven to be the most balanced electoral administration in Venezuela in 20 years, which became the key factor in restoring confidence in the country's political life. It (CNE) was able to improve the technical side of the elections through internal dialogue and effectively lead the preparation for the vote," Santos said as broadcast by NTN.

European observer mission, consisting of 136 people, began arriving in the country in October and visited all regions of the country. Despite a general positive outlook, the mission has identified a number of issues affecting the electoral process.

"The political campaign was nevertheless marked by extensive use of state resources. Although legal regulations impose sanctions for violations in campaign financing and advertising, the CNE did not punish violations... this suggests that the power of the council to enforce the regulation in this area must be strengthened," Santos said.

Additionally, the chief observer noted the lack of independence of the judiciary and the negative impact of local laws on the equality of conditions for candidates.

The EU mission will present the final report on the regional elections in Venezuela in January-February 2022, where it will provide recommendations for possible changes to improve future electoral processes.

Venezuela held regional and municipal elections on November 21. According to the latest CNE data after completing the vote count in 21 out of 23 states, representatives of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) will become governors in 18 states, while the opposition won in three states.

Related Topics

Vote Santos Independence Lead Venezuela May October November All Best Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

28 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

45 minutes ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

1 hour ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.