EU Observes Able to Arrive in Belarus During Constitutional Referendum - Minsk

Observers from the European Union potentially can arrive in Belarus during the constitutional referendum later in February, Igor Sergeenko, the head of the presidential admnisitration, said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Observers from the European Union potentially can arrive in Belarus during the constitutional referendum later in February, Igor Sergeenko, the head of the presidential admnisitration, said on Friday.

The official mentioned that observers from the Commonwealth of the Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement have been invited to Belarus.

"The issue of inviting about 30 more observers from the countries of the European Union, who have expressed a desire to come, is being worked out," Sergeenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.