UrduPoint.com

EU Observes Able To Arrive In Belarus During Constitutional Referendum - Minsk

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 05:18 PM

EU Observes Able to Arrive in Belarus During Constitutional Referendum - Minsk

Observers from the European Union potentially can arrive in Belarus during the constitutional referendum later in February, Igor Sergeenko, the head of the presidential admnisitration, said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Observers from the European Union potentially can arrive in Belarus during the constitutional referendum later in February, Igor Sergeenko, the head of the presidential admnisitration, said on Friday.

The official mentioned that observers from the Commonwealth of the Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement have been invited to Belarus.

"The issue of inviting about 30 more observers from the countries of the European Union, who have expressed a desire to come, is being worked out," Sergeenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Related Topics

European Union Shanghai Belarus February From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion a ..

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion and fitness

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

19 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

26 minutes ago
 EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - ..

EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - European Commission

1 minute ago
 Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

1 minute ago
 24 deaths, 1,655 new coronavirus cases reported in ..

24 deaths, 1,655 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>