EU Observes Cabinet Nominations in Iran, Looks Forward to Continuing JCPOA Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The European Union has taken note of the cabinet nomination process in the Iranian parliament and is looking forward to continuing negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Peter Stano, the European Commission's foreign policy spokesman, said on Thursday.

The Iranian parliament approved on Wednesday 18 out of 19 members of President Ebrahim Raisi's government. Only the education minister nominee failed to secure the parliament's support, as lawmakers found him lacking the necessary experience. The president will now have to propose another candidate.

"We, of course, took note of the nomination process and the approval process that was completed yesterday in the parliament. I can only say that we, as the European Union, are ready to engage with the new government in line with the EU's policy towards Iran," Stano told a press briefing.

The diplomat added that the foreign minister nominee, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who passed a vote of confidence in the parliament, was not new to the bloc, as he had already made contacts with EU officials.

"We look forward to continuing the crucial negotiations about bringing the JCPOA back on track and back to full delivery," Stano said.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. While participants in the talks expected to complete them by the deal's anniversary on July 15, Tehran insisted the negotiations should resume after Raisi takes office and a new government is formed in August.