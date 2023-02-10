UrduPoint.com

EU Offering Central Asian States Security 'Services' To Obtain Data About Russia - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 06:20 AM

EU Offering Central Asian States Security 'Services' to Obtain Data About Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The European Union is offering countries of Central Asia "services" in security to obtain sensitive information concerning Russia, Alexander Sternik, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third CIS Department, told Sputnik.

"As for the EU, it promotes liberal 'values' and 'services' in security with economic and technological 'ties.

' The impression is that Europeans look down upon all their partners, and the security sphere is a convenient 'loophole' for them to obtain sensitive information, including that concerns Russia," Sternik said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in November that the EU was looking to expand cooperation with Central Asian countries to "counterweight" Russia's and China's influence in the region, including in what concerns energy supplies and building transport corridors that do not depend on Russia.

