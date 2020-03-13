EU offers 'maximum' bugdet flexibilty to fight virus

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The EU will offer member states "maximum flexibility" to boost their spending and subsidies beyond normal rules in order to help fight the coronavirus.

"The shock is temporary, but we must work together to ensure that it is as short, and as limited as possible," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"Therefore member states should be encouraged and they should feel comfortable to take all the necessary measures to support the most effective sectors."