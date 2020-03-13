UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Officers Deploy On Greek Border To Slow Migrant Flow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

EU officers deploy on Greek border to slow migrant flow

EU border protection officers from the Frontex agency launched a surveillance operation along the border between Turkey and Greece on Friday to help Athens stem a surge of migrants

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :EU border protection officers from the Frontex agency launched a surveillance operation along the border between Turkey and Greece on Friday to help Athens stem a surge of migrants.

Greece had asked Warsaw-based Frontex for backup, and welcomed 100 agents from 22 Eu member states, at the Kastanies border crossing point where they began patrols near the border fence and "along routes in the region," a government source told AFP.

The EU agency has already provided more than 500 officers and equipment to help Greece on five Aegean islands that lie near Turkey.

Thousands of migrants allowed by Turkey to reach the land border with Greece have been massing for two weeks at Kastanies, hoping to make it into the European Union's Schengen border-free zone.

Greek police have clashed repeatedly with the migrants to prevent them entering.

The development echoed the refugee crisis five years ago when the EU struggled to respond as around a million asylum-seekers, mostly from Syria, entered the bloc before a deal was struck with Turkey in 2016 to restrict their flow.

On February 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had "opened the gates" again after the EU held back on support for a military operation in Syria.

"We stand here barely a week after the Greek authorities turned to Frontex to provide more officers and more equipment to help protect their borders, which are also our common EU external borders," Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri said Thursday in Orestiada, near the border post.

"The presence of 100 officers from all around Europe underlines the fact that the protection of the area of the European area of freedom, security and justice is a shared responsibility of all member states and Frontex," said Leggeri in a statement.

EU members have also pledged to provide equipment "including vessels, maritime surveillance aircraft and thermal-vision vehicles" for the Frontex maritime intervention force in the Aegean, the statement said.

Two Frontex border surveillance planes reinforced Greek security forces earlier in the week as part of coordinated operations that "will last two months and could be extended further if needed," it added.

Related Topics

Police Syria Europe Turkey European Union Vehicles Athens Greece Tayyip Erdogan February Border 2016 Post All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

US Firms Ready to 'Immediately' Start Selling Oil ..

2 seconds ago

Senior US Trade Delegation Plans to Visit Minsk La ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow plans coronavirus medical centre on Chinese ..

3 minutes ago

US Weight Support for Energy Producers Amid Lower ..

4 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II postpones engagements over viru ..

4 minutes ago

Lithuanian Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.