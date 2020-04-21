UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Official Calls For Urgent Tourism Summit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:26 PM

EU official calls for urgent tourism summit

A leading EU official on Tuesday called for a special summit to help Europe's crucial tourism sector, which has been thrown into crisis by the coronavirus pandemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A leading EU official on Tuesday called for a special summit to help Europe's crucial tourism sector, which has been thrown into crisis by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism, which accounts for more than 10 percent of the EU's GDP and 12 percent of jobs, has ground to a halt because of travel and lockdown restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

With tourism-dependent southern states such as Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece hit particularly hard, the EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton suggested an emergency summit be held in September or October.

The summit would allow the 27 EU states to "consider the future together and build a roadmap towards sustainable, innovative and resilient European tourism," Breton told members of the European Parliament during a videoconference.

His spokesman later said the summit, which would bring together industry, governments and EU officials, could even take place as early as June -- at the start of the continent's peak summer holiday season.

Breton also warned the coronavirus crisis -- which has hit Spain and Italy worst in the EU -- could open the door to outside countries trying to snap up European travel firms on the cheap.

The sector "must protect itself from aggressive investment strategies from non-European countries," he said.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Spain Italy Portugal Greece June September October Market From Industry Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President Alvi's categorical stand sent a positive ..

5 minutes ago

Australia Faces Greatest Output Decrease Since 193 ..

10 minutes ago

Local admin seizes illegally stocked 1000 wheat ba ..

10 minutes ago

Belgian biotech firm to roll out coronavirus antib ..

10 minutes ago

Singapore police probe oil trading giant

1 minute ago

PSX sheds 1076.82 points to close at 32,422 points ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.