UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Official Thanks Italy's Neighbors For Keeping Open Borders Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

EU Official Thanks Italy's Neighbors for Keeping Open Borders Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Stella Kyriakides, the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, thanked countries neighboring Italy for keeping borders open and refraining from introducing extra "disproportionate and inefficient measures" amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Stella Kyriakides, the EU Commissioner for Health and food Safety, thanked countries neighboring Italy for keeping borders open and refraining from introducing extra "disproportionate and inefficient measures" amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Italy has registered more than 300 cases of the illness the highest number in Europe and 12 people have died in the country due to the disease.

"The importance of coordinating and sharing information was also one of the key messages from the meeting yesterday between the health ministers of the countries neighboring Italy.

I welcome the support by the ministers present for keeping the borders open and not resorting to what could at this point be considered disproportionate and inefficient measures," Kyriakides told a press conference in Rome.

Since the coronavirus cases started to increase exponentially in Italy last week, the disease has also been detected in neighboring Austria, Croatia and Switzerland.

Related Topics

Europe Died Rome Austria Italy Switzerland Croatia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

400 robotics, AI experts take part in inaugural MB ..

4 minutes ago

Mauritanian President receives UAE Minister of Sta ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Innovator’s Awar ..

9 minutes ago

Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region ..

18 minutes ago

President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Isl ..

38 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.