MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Stella Kyriakides, the EU Commissioner for Health and food Safety, thanked countries neighboring Italy for keeping borders open and refraining from introducing extra "disproportionate and inefficient measures" amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Italy has registered more than 300 cases of the illness the highest number in Europe and 12 people have died in the country due to the disease.

"The importance of coordinating and sharing information was also one of the key messages from the meeting yesterday between the health ministers of the countries neighboring Italy.

I welcome the support by the ministers present for keeping the borders open and not resorting to what could at this point be considered disproportionate and inefficient measures," Kyriakides told a press conference in Rome.

Since the coronavirus cases started to increase exponentially in Italy last week, the disease has also been detected in neighboring Austria, Croatia and Switzerland.