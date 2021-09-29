EU official to query Poland on law seen restricting asylum

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The EU's home affairs commissioner is to meet Poland's interior minister on Thursday to raise questions about legislation Warsaw is looking to adopt seen as restricting asylum applications.

"With the new legislation in Poland, the (European) Commission has several question marks towards this, and this is an area we need to discuss together with the Polish government," the commissioner, Ylva Johansson, said during a Brussels media conference on Wednesday.

On Thursday, she is to make a brief visit to Poland during which she will see that EU country's interior minister, Mariusz Kaminski.

The Polish government has introduced an amendment to its Foreigners' Act that would prevent asylum seekers' applications being considered "if detained immediately after crossing the EU's external border illegally".

The only exception would be for migrants coming from territories where they were at risk of harm or persecution.

The bill, passed by the lower house on September 17 and to be weighed by Poland's senate in October, is one of several steps Warsaw is taking to make entry into its territory more difficult from neighbouring Belarus.

Belarus, a non-EU country, is under sanctions from Brussels for cracking down on protesters who reject as fraudulent elections last year that maintained President Alexander Lukashenko in power, and for forcibly making a Ryanair plane land in May in order to arrest a dissident journalist on board.

Lukashenko's regime responded by flying in migrants from Iraq and other countries and allegedly encouraging them to try to enter Poland and other neighbouring EU countries.

Poland has blocked the movement of migrants over the border from Belarus, while preventing journalists and other observers from approaching the area to monitor the situation, invoking emergency powers imposed for the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think what we need now is a close dialogue with Poland," Johansson told AFP.

"It is important that we show that this border between Poland and Belarus is a European border and complies with the European acquis (EU laws), that we cooperate and that we have transparency in protecting the external borders of the EU," she said.