BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The European Union officially banned all Belarusian air carriers from using their airspace and airports, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Friday.

"The Council today decided to strengthen the existing restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus by introducing a ban on the overflight of EU airspace and on access to EU airports by Belarusian carriers of all kinds.

EU member states will therefore be required to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers, including as a marketing carrier," the document says.