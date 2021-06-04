UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Officially Bans Belarusian Carriers From Using Bloc's Airspace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

EU Officially Bans Belarusian Carriers From Using Bloc's Airspace

The European Union officially banned all Belarusian air carriers from using their airspace and airports, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The European Union officially banned all Belarusian air carriers from using their airspace and airports, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Friday.

"The Council today decided to strengthen the existing restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus by introducing a ban on the overflight of EU airspace and on access to EU airports by Belarusian carriers of all kinds.

EU member states will therefore be required to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers, including as a marketing carrier," the document says.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Hamdan bin Zayed in ..

7 minutes ago

US Delegation at SPIEF Showed US Business Interest ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Needs to Deal With 2 Issues: Con ..

5 minutes ago

Canada Loses 68,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Rise ..

5 minutes ago

Oil Companies Abandoning Petrodollar Would Hurt Do ..

7 minutes ago

Libyan State Minister Says Government Has Set Up R ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.