EU Officially Imposes Sanctions on Russia Over Navalny Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The European Union officially introduced the Russia sanctions related to the poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as the decision was published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The restrictions enter force on Thursday, immediately after publishing.

"The use of chemical weapons constitutes a serious breach of international law. The European Council called upon the Russian Federation's authorities to fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to ensure an impartial international investigation and to bring those responsible to justice. In that context, and in view of the continued threat posed by the proliferation and use of chemical weapons, six persons and one entity should be included in the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures set out in Annex I to Regulation (EU) 2018/1542," the regulation read.

The sanctions target Russia's Federal Security Service chief Aleksandr Bortnikov; first deputy chief of staff of the presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko; presidential office chief of the presidential domestic policy directorate, Andrei Yarin; Russian president's Plenipotentiary Representative in the Siberian Federal District, Sergei Menyailo; deputy defense ministers Pavel Popov and Aleksei Krivoruchko; and the State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology, which is suspected ofbeing involved in the development of the Novichok nerve agent, allegedly used against Navalny.