EU Officially Launches Training Mission For Ukrainian Military - Czech Presidency

Published November 14, 2022 | 07:19 PM

The European Union officially launched a training mission of up to 15,000 Ukrainian military personnel, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The European Union officially launched a training mission of up to 15,000 Ukrainian military personnel, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The EU Council has launched the EU Military Assistance Mission EUMAM to support Ukraine in Russia's ongoing war of aggression and provide training to up to 15000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

Decision enters into force on publication in the Official Journal," the Czech presidency said in a tweet.

The training mission is designed for two years, and a total of 106.7 million Euros ($110 million) are allocated for this period.

