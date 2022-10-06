UrduPoint.com

EU Officially Publishes New Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 08:18 PM

EU Officially Publishes New Package of Sanctions Against Russia

The European Union officially published a new package of sanctions against Russia, they come into force on October 7, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The European Union officially published a new package of sanctions against Russia, they come into force on October 7, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU.

"This Regulation shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," it says.

Related Topics

Russia European Union October

Recent Stories

US Marines Drowning at Sea Due to Inadequate Focus ..

US Marines Drowning at Sea Due to Inadequate Focus on Swim Training - Reports

1 minute ago
 Food packs distributed among flood victims by PRC, ..

Food packs distributed among flood victims by PRC, Turkish Red Crescent

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan to display final e ..

Election Commission of Pakistan to display final electoral rolls for Balochistan ..

1 minute ago
 Greece migrant sinkings leave 18 dead, dozens miss ..

Greece migrant sinkings leave 18 dead, dozens missing

4 minutes ago
 Speakers for following Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) in real ..

Speakers for following Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) in real sense

4 minutes ago
 Sherpao condemns use of force by provincial govt a ..

Sherpao condemns use of force by provincial govt against teachers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.