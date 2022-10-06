EU Officially Publishes New Package of Sanctions Against Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The European Union officially published a new package of sanctions against Russia, they come into force on October 7, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU.

"This Regulation shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," it says.