EU Officials Discuss Preparation Of 9th Sanctions Package Targeting Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The European Commission and EU countries officials discussed the preparation of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, Politico reported, citing diplomats.

The new sanctions list may include 180 positions, ranging from technology to financial and media sectors.

Diplomats are confident that the agreement could be potentially reached ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council that will take place in Brussels on December 12.

Western countries have increased their sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of its special military operation in Ukraine in February. So far, the EU has adopted eight sanctions packages against Russia, including freezing the country's assets abroad and restrictions on its trade flows. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

