EU Officials Say Decision on Supply of Fighter Jets to Kiev Made at Level of Member States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The decision on the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine is taken at the national level of EU member states since it is their "sovereign affair," European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"These are decisions that need to be taken by the member states, and that is why I do not intend to express my own opinion, but in general, it is not a secret that we think that Ukraine needs more support and more military equipment," Michel told reporters.

In turn, von der Leyen added that "it is a sovereign decision of the member states, and they have to decide on what to supply and how to supply."

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia last February. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.