EU Officials Say Moldova's Snap Election Shows People's Commitment To Democracy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:50 AM

EU Officials Say Moldova's Snap Election Shows People's Commitment to Democracy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The snap general election in Moldova has shown its citizens' commitment to democracy and the rule of law, EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi have said.

"Early parliamentary elections took place in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday. In this vote, the people of Moldova demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law. They have given a clear and strong mandate to the Party of Action and Solidarity to start implementing the ambitious agenda of President Maia Sandu," Borrell and Varhelyi said in a joint statement.

The officials went on to note that the European Union "now looks forward to working in partnership with a stable and strong government and parliament to address the challenges that the country is facing."

According to the Moldovan Central Election Commission, the pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party received 52.8% of the vote while the rival bloc of Communists and Socialists came second with 27.17%.

More Stories From World

