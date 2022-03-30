UrduPoint.com

EU Officials Search Offices Of Gazprom Subsidiaries In Germany - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:44 PM

EU officials raided the offices of Gazprom's subsidiaries in Germany as part of an investigation into the company's alleged role in rising prices in Europe, Bloomberg reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) EU officials raided the offices of Gazprom's subsidiaries in Germany as part of an investigation into the company's alleged role in rising prices in Europe, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The searches took place in the offices of Gazprom Germania and Gazprom's subsidiary Wingas, which, according to the agency, account for about 20% of supplies in the German oil and gas market.

