EU officials voice support in Ukraine on Maidan anniversary

EU chief Charles Michel and Germany's defence minister arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, becoming the latest officials to throw their weight behind Ukraine, making surprise visits on the 10th anniversary of the historic Maidan protests

A flurry of recent trips from senior Western officials have sought to reassure Kyiv of continued military and political support, as the world's attention shifts to the Middle East and questions emerge over US funding for Ukraine.

"Good to be back in Kyiv, among friends," Michel, the president of the European Council posted on social media, alongside a picture of him descending from a train.

Berlin's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius was also in Kyiv, meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov at military training grounds where they oversaw sniper drills.

"I am here again, firstly to pledge further support, but also to express our solidarity and deep bond and also our admiration for the courageous, brave and costly fight that is being waged here," Pistorius said earlier, laying flowers at Maidan Square in central Kyiv.

- 'A victory of courage' -

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week met with the Pentagon's chief, who announced another $100 for military aid, and last week hosted UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who promised continued British backing.

The visits come in the wake of a disappointing Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east of the country that Kyiv launched this summer after building up stockpiles of Western weapons.

Ukraine however has recently claimed to have recaptured several kilometres of land on the east bank of the Dnipro river, which is the defacto frontline in the south of the country.

But Russia's defence minister dismissed those claims on Tuesday saying his troops had thwarted Ukrainian attempts to land on the occupied bank in the Kherson region, and said Kyiv's army had suffered "colossal losses".

The Tuesday visits, which also included an announced trip from Moldovan leader Maia Sandu Zelensky, fell on the 10th anniversary of massive pro-democracy demonstrations in Kyiv that Zelensky linked to Russia's invasion.

The protest movement -- in which around 100 civilians died in violent clashes with security forces in the capital -- ultimately led to the ouster of Kremlin-backed president Viktor Yanukovych.

"The first victory in today's war took place. A victory against indifference. A victory of courage. The victory of the Revolution of Dignity," Zelensky said in a statement marking the 10-year anniversary of the months-long protest movement.