MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) EU economy and finance ministers have approved the recovery and resilience facility (RRF) plans of Ireland and the Czech Republic, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission executive vice-president, said on Monday.

"Czechia and Ireland recovery plans [were] approved today by the EU finance ministers," the commissioner told a presser after an informal video conference of EU economy and finance ministers.

With the use of the RRFs, the EU will be able to "revitalize" its economy and build a better future for its citizens, Andrej Sircelj, Slovenia's finance minister, said during the press conference.

After Monday's approval of the plans, formal decisions are to be adopted by the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) on Wednesday.

RRFs are recovery plans each EU member state proposes to the European Commission. The total budget allocated for those plans is 672.5 billion Euros ($798 billion). RRFs are considered to be a key instrument of the Next Generation EU recovery package, which is meant to assist the COVID-19 recovery efforts of members states. ECOFIN has already approved the recovery and resilience proposals of 18 member states.