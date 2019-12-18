UrduPoint.com
EU Ombudsman Re-elected

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:35 PM

EU ombudsman re-elected

The European Union's ombudsman was re-elected on Wednesday after six years in which she has tangled with some of Brussels' most senior officials in the name of transparency

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The European Union's ombudsman was re-elected on Wednesday after six years in which she has tangled with some of Brussels' most senior officials in the name of transparency.

Emily O'Reilly, an Irish former journalist turned government watchdog, received 320 out of 600 votes cast in the European Parliament, giving her a new five-year mandate.

She has issued reports on several complaints, most famously when she said the European Commission had broken its own rules in promoting senior official Martin Selmayr.

Selmayr, who was chief of staff to then commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, was slipped into the powerful post of secretary general in February 2018.

O'Reilly found that proper procedures had not been followed in the snap appointment, and that Juncker's commission had been guilty of maladministration.

Following her damning report, the European Parliament demanded Selmayr's resignation.

Juncker stood by his close colleague, who remained in post, but this year Selmayr stepped aside and he has been appointed to be EU representative in Vienna.

