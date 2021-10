EU on Military Training Mission in Ukraine: Discussions on Support Measures Ongoing

The European Union is discussing various support measures for Ukraine, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told Sputnik on Monday, asked about the possibility to establish an EU military training mission in the country

German daily newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported, citing an internal EU document, that the bloc is considering the possibility of creating a military training mission in Ukraine to express solidarity amid Russia'a alleged military activities close to the Ukrainian borders.

"The EU has been looking into ways how to enhance Ukraine's resilience and discussions on possible support measures are ongoing," Massrali said.