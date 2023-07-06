Open Menu

EU On Possible End Of Gas Transit Via Ukraine: Bloc Diversifying Supplies, Saving Energy

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

EU on Possible End of Gas Transit Via Ukraine: Bloc Diversifying Supplies, Saving Energy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The European Union is diversifying energy supplies and taking energy-saving measures, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie told RIA Novosti on Thursday, commenting on a possible end of gas transit through Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller said that Ukraine's Naftogaz continues its attempts to organize unfair legal proceedings regarding the transit of Russian gas to Europe, but the company itself is violating contractual obligations to Gazprom under far-fetched pretexts. If such unfair actions of Naftogaz continue, it cannot be ruled out that this may lead to sanctions by Russia, he added.

"We are successfully diversifying away from Russian energy imports, thanks to our work with reliable international suppliers, investments in renewable energy, and energy-saving measures. This work continues," McPhie said, commenting on Miller's remark.

