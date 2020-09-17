UrduPoint.com
EU On Track To Produce Over 33% Of Power From Renewable Sources By 2030 - Commissioner

Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:42 PM

The European Union is moving toward producing more than 33 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, European Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday

"We are on track to produce more than 33 percent of our energy from renewable sources ...

so this is beyond the current 2030 target of at least 32 percent," Simson said at a press conference.

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources, including renewable ones. In 2019, the commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, which coincides with another goal of making Europe more competitive in the area of digital technology and bolster its digital economy profile.

